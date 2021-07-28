Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Waldorf Man in Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old in Washington D.C., Five Other Victims Shot

On Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 11:11 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department were in the area of the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE and Malcolm X Ave., when they heard the sounds of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police located a juvenile female, two adult females and two adult males. All victims sustained gunshot wounds and received treatment at area hospitals. A sixth victim, an adult male, sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After all life-saving efforts failed, the juvenile victim succumbed to their injuries. The adult victims were treated for various severity of injuries.

The victim has been identified as 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, of Southeast. DC.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III went on to state the suspect vehicle, which was described as a silver or grey four-door sedan, was recovered by police a short time later. Police located the vehicle on fire in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast D.C.

Forensic crews responded to the scene and investigated, however, it is unknown if any evidence was collected.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced D.C. Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old male wanted in connection of the shooting, and and been charged with first degree murder.

Marktwan Hargraves, 22, of Waldorf, was taken into custody by D.C. Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021, where he was found inside of an apartment in Southeast D.C.

In court papers from November 2020 Hargraves listed his address as Bluebird Drive in Waldorf.

“MPD is thankful to all who helped us make an arrest in the senseless homicide of 6 year-old Nyiah Courtney that occurred on 7/16 in the 2900 blk of MLK Jr. Ave, SE. We will not tolerate the reckless actions of any individual that puts our community in jeopardy.”

Hargraves currently has two open cases in Prince George’s County.

Armed carjacking

Armed robbery

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000

Motor vehicle unlawful taking – two counts

Unauthorized removal of motor vehicle

Rogue and vagabond

Motor vehicle theft

Transport handgun

Wear/carrying or transporting loaded handgun