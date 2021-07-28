Sprinkler System, Firefighters Extinguish Early Morning Structure Fire in Lexington Park, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 4:34 a.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were alerted to 22278 Scott Circle in Lexington Park, for the residential fire alarm.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from the alarm company reporting a 1st floor smoke detector sounding. Less than 2 minutes later, the resident called 911 reporting the house was on fire.

The assignment was then upgraded to a structure fire, bringing firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood to the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing.

Upon further investigation, firefighters located and extinguished a small fire in a closet.

Firefighters checked for extensions and searched the residence which yielded negative results.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed the residents were alerted to the fire by the smoke detectors in the home, the resident discovered the fire and called 911.

Officials want to continue the importance of citizens replacing smoke detectors yearly and making sure they work properly. The smoke detectors and residential sprinkler system were both present and activated, with the sprinkler system controlling the fire until the arrival of fire department personnel.

The owner is identified as Ronald Flowers, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $11,000.00

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested for three adults and one child.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

