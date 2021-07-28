Police Arrest Waldorf Man for Armed Robbery at Marie’s Diner – Reward Offered for Identity of Second Suspect

On July 4 at 5:15 a.m., two suspects entered Marie’s Diner, located at 6325 Crain Highway in La Plata, and confronted an employee who was getting ready to open the business, announced a robbery.

The employee said he was filling up an ice machine when two suspects entered the diner through an unlocked back door. The suspects entered the kitchen area and announced a robbery in Spanish, and within seconds, there was a struggle between the employee and the two suspects, when one of the two suspects stabbed him on his neck with an unknown object.

After the stabbing, both suspects fled the restaurant and fled in a White Toyota Echo, bearing a temporary Delaware registration.

The employee sustained a superficial wound to his neck and was treated on the scene.

After learning about the robbery attempt and assault, another employee exited the restaurant through the front door, and followed the suspects in her vehicle until the suspects’ vehicle came to a stop in the area of Target, in La Plata, where the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by police. The driver was identified as, Jose Nery Garcia Guevara, 35, of Waldorf.

Guevara was transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and was interviewed by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division. Guevara was charged with robbery, first-degree assault, and other related charges.

Guevara told police he used to work with the male victim, and he knows him, he went on to say the the whole thing was supposed to be a prank and he was going to tell the victim that they were joking with him. He did not know this prank would go this far. Guevara stated after they fled the area, and they were followed by another employee of Marie’s Diner. The second suspect, who was a passenger in the vehicle, exited the vehicle in the area of La Tolteca, in La Plata.

Detectives are still trying to identify the passenger. He is approximately 35-40 years old, and between 5’4” and 5’6” in height; a photograph of the passenger is in this article.

Anyone with information about the identity of the passenger is asked to contact Detective A. Singh at 301-609-6471.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity of the passenger and arrest. The investigation is ongoing.