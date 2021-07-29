UPDATE: Lookout for Missing 14-Year-Old from Mechanicsville is Cancelled, Found Safe and Unharmed

UPDATE @ 11:38 p.m., Pyles has been found safe and unharmed.

7/28/2021: Missing Person: Kasey Michelle Pyles, 14y/o white female. Last seen: Harpers Corner Rd, Mechanicsville, 07/28/21.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person: Kasey Pyles, 14y/o white female.

Last seen: Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville on 07/28/21. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Kasey Pyles, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Instructions: Please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office if you know information on the missing person’s whereabouts.

