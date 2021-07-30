Next Stop After $100,000 Scratch-off Win for Fort Washington Man is a 50th Anniversary Trip to Hawaii

Dream pushes Prince George’s County resident to buy winning instant ticket

A Fort Washington man, affectionately nicknamed “Jazzy J” by his friends, awoke from a dream about winning a lot of money and headed to a local Lottery retailer to try his luck. He won $100,000!

Inspired by his dream, the Prince George’s County resident visited a nearby Valero to buy several scratch-offs. “Jazzy J” won $30 on one game and reinvested his prize into the purchase of one last instant ticket, a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off.

As he sat in his car, scratching off the $30 game, “Jazzy J” revealed the number 18 in his play area that matched an 18 in the “winning numbers.” He scratched off the prize area below the 18 and saw that his dream had come true.

The father of five came to Maryland Lottery headquarters to pick up his winnings with his wife of 51 years by his side. The 72-year-old had just finished playing an exciting game of softball and was in high spirits reflecting on his big wins on and off the field.

“I plan on paying bills, giving to my church and charities, and, most importantly, taking my wife wherever she wants to go with this money,” said “Jazzy J,” while looking fondly at his wife.

Last year, the loving couple had planned to spend their 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii. Their four surviving children paid for the trip but it didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked where she wanted to go, in light of the $100,000 win, “Jazzy’s” wife did not hesitate to say “Hawaii!”

Also enjoying the big win is Allentown Valero located at 7713 Allentown Road in Fort Washington. For selling a $100,000 top-prize winning instant ticket, the Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash game launched in September and still has 33 $100,000 top prizes remaining. Also, up for grabs are 20 $5,000 prizes and more than 540,000 prizes ranging from $30 to $500.