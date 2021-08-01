Firefighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire at Montgomery Hall Fine Arts Center in St. Mary’s City

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, and Bay District responded to the Montgomery Hall Fine Arts Center located at 47685 Margaret Brent Way in St. Mary’s City, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the roof.

Upon investigation, firefighters found smoke inside the structure and found a malfunctioning furnace with a fuel spill in the boiler room.

No fire was reported, power was secured to the building and malfunction devices, the scene was turned over to building maintenance and College Public Safety.

No injuries were reported.

Personnel operated on the scene for one hour.




