Richard Dennis Costello

Richard “Rich” Costello passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. Rich was born on April 1, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Schmitt Costello and John Dennis Costello. Rich was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 45 years, Gwen Costello. Rich and Gwen loved to spend time with family, travel, and collect art that filled their home. Rich is survived by his only son, Kevin Costello. Rich was enormously proud of Kevin, and the two often had lengthy, stimulating conversations (as the Irish often do).

Rich spent most of his life working for the Catholic Church. He was an amateur photographer who took pleasure in taking pictures of nature. Rich liked gardening and enjoyed canning and freezing his vegetables to use for meals in the winter. He especially loved dogs, poodles being his favorite breed. Every day, Rich spent time walking his most recent dog, Sammy, on nature trails and the streets of his neighborhood. Rich and Sammy were good buddies, and known by everyone.

There will be a funeral Mass said for Richard on Wednesday, August 11 at 11:00 AM at Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, Maryland with Father Rich O’Brien officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution, in memory of Richard, to The Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman Street, Norwich, CT 06360, or go to www.haitianhealthfoundation.org.

