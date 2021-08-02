Thomas Stephen Gross, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He was born on July 6, 1948, in Dayton, KY to the late Isaac William Gross, Jr. and Maxine Spivey. He was brought up in Hamilton, Ohio and was known as Steve to his family there.

Tom enlisted in the United States Army in June 1967. He served as Military Police and received several medals before being honorably discharged.

Tom attended college at Youngstown State University where he met his future wife, Anne. They have celebrated 48 years of marriage and welcomed three (3) children and have since witnessed their family grow with eleven (11) grandchildren and one (1) great grandchild. Tom loved being with his family more than anything and his presence will be missed for generations to come.

Tom began his career with the Baltimore City Police Department and completed his career as a Detective with the Prince Georges County Police Department. Throughout his career, he was recognized for his dedicated service. He retired after more than 20 years of service to his community. After retirement, he worked as a Fraud Claims Investigator for Geico Insurance and spent more than 10 years there before retiring yet again.

Tom enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals and the Washington Redskins. His hobbies included oil painting, woodworking, and spending as much time as he could with family and friends. He was a very involved father and grandfather and was absolutely tickled when he became a great grandfather.

Tom was a caring man who treated everyone with respect and made sure those he loved knew it. He attended Mt. Zion United Methodist church and enjoyed the many opportunities for fellowship. Tom had a gentle presence that drew people to him. He was always willing to lend an ear or tell a story.

Tom is survived by his wife, Anne Gross of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Andrea Aeschlimann (Brian) of Mechanicsville, MD; David Gross of Bryans Road, MD and Kimberly Olson (Eric) of Rockport, MA; eleven (11) grandchildren; one (1) great-grandchild; siblings Lizbeth Proffitt (Wayne), Terry Spivey (Kelley), Mark Gross (Teresa), and many extended family members and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Gross and Maxine Spivey.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Tom’s name to Mt. Zion U.M.C. Youth Program, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or LELDF Legal Fund, https://secure.anedot.com/leldf/c74c1d8501e75e8d2dec6

