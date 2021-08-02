Thomas Edward Goldsborough, 77, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his daughter’s residence in Mechanicsville, MD. He was born on November 4, 1943 in Hollywood, MD to the late Charles Delmas Goldsborough and Ann Loretta (Hayden) Goldsborough.

Thomas met and fell in love with Rose Marie Goldsborough in 1986, and knew she was the best woman he’d ever met. Together they shared a beautiful life and over thirty-four (34) years of wedded bliss before her untimely passing in October 2020.

Tommy worked beside Rose at their construction company, TEG Custom Homes. He was the brawn and she was the brains. Together they made a great team and loving partnership. You never saw one without the other. He missed his dearly departed wife, and his family is taking solace in knowing that they are now reunited in their Golden Palace in the sky.

After Rose’s passing, he was able to live with Leslie, Steven and Bricen, and he developed a special bond with his grandson Bricen. He never missed a ballgame or a chance to just spend time with his little buddy. They would go to Bert’s and enjoy ice cream, and he would encourage him to listen to some of his favorite “oldies” music. Bricen loved to spend his time with his Pop.

When Tom wasn’t with his family, you would find him on Wednesday’s going to Back Road Inn to listen to music with his best friend, Charles “Honkey” Johnson. The two of them had been best friends their whole lives and shared many stories that would leave their family and friends in stitches. Tommy loved to play pool, and was even on several leagues throughout his life in St. Mary’s County.

Throughout the last few months, Tommy discovered the peace and quality time that could be found in camping. He enjoyed going to Grey’s Point Camp in Topping, VA. The memories of hours spent around a campfire, or strolling around the campground, are now precious memories for his family.

Whether you knew him as Thomas, Tommy, Tom, Dad, or Pop, you knew an amazing, kind, and gentle man. He loved his family and didn’t want to leave them behind, but his love for his beloved, Rose, was so great that he looked forward to their reunion. Rest assured, although you are now only left with memories, he is now cruising the golden streets in heaven with Rose. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Tom is survived by his children, Leslie Renee Montgomery (Steven) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jennifer Marie Butler (Chris) of Davidsonville, MD, Diane Ritchie (John) of Orange, VA and Craig Goldsborough (Barbara) of Great Mills, MD; five (5) grandchildren; two (2) great-grandchildren and sister, Dorothy Ann Lopitz of Hollywood, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ann Goldsborough and brothers, Joseph Charles Goldsborough and Francis Robert Goldsborough.

Pallbearers will be Justin Childress, Andy Hancock, Leonard Goddard, Sam Goddard, Joe Ramos, Randy Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Charles “Honkey” Johnson, Clarence Greenwell, Emmett Butler, and Bricen Montgomery.

The family will receive friends for Tommy’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Prayer Service will be officiated by Father Drew Royal at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow immediately at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made to any of the following in Tommy’s name: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650; St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 175, Morganza, MD 20660; or Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

