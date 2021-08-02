Frederick “Fred” William Beigel, 72, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away July 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home. He was born April 6, 1949 in Washington D.C. to Robert and Betty Beigel. He was one (1) of five (5) children.

Fred graduated with his diploma from Wheaton High School in 1967 and continued his education at Lee High University for four (4) more years, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He met Kathleen in 1989 at work. That day was the start of the happiest years of his life. Kathleen was the everything to him and it was rare to see one without the other. They married on May 29, 1999. His family was his pride and joy and would light up at his ability to get them anything they wanted. He spoiled his grandchildren every chance he got because to make his family happy was to make him happy.

To know Fred was to know a strong, kind hearted man, with a get work ethic that was inspirational. He worked as a programmer/analyst for 12 years before retiring in 2001. When he wasn’t working, he was traveling. He loved to explore and search for gemstones, quickly becoming an aspiring gemologist, making friends anywhere he went. Fred was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Fred is survived by his wife Kathleen Beigel; his sons Thomas Beigel, Michael Youmans, Jimmy Youmans; his daughters Teresa Lewis and Sara Gunderson; his brother Douglas Beigel and his sisters Nancy Beigel and Margaret Beigel and his fourteen (14) wonderful grandchildren and his great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents Robert and Betty Beigel; his daughter Amy Russell and his brother Howard Beigel.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm initiated by Pastor Chris.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.