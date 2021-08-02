Patrick Warren “Pat” Langley, 65, of Faulkner, MD passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 6, 1956, in Washington, DC.

Pat was a dedicated father, brother, uncle and friend. He was blessed to be able to spend time with his family on a regular basis. A hard-working man, Pat was employed at ABC Supply, Inc for the last 20 plus years. In his free time, he could be found tending to his garden. He grew the most beautiful vegetables and would make sure to share his crops with friends and family.

Pat would spend an afternoon mud bogging with his family in his younger days. He looked forward to his Halloween parties that he hosted annually for friends and family. Never one to turn down the opportunity to enjoy a day at the ballpark, Pat felt right at home watching his favorite teams, the Washington Nationals and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

To know a man truly you need to see his character on an ordinary day. If you knew Pat, you knew he was a great man who lived for his friends and family. Pat will be missed by many and his generous spirit will be remembered for many years. May your memories of him be plentiful and your heart full with the joy he brought you.

Pat is survived by his children, Katelyn “Katie” Langley (Clayton) of Charlotte Hall, MD and Jonathan Langley (Kristen) of Mechanicsville, MD; and siblings, Donald W. Langley (Audrey), Hazel F. Langley, Mary A. Young (Freddie), Betty A. Canter (Larry), Thomas R. Langley, Karen L. Young (John), and Keith E. Langley (Terry) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis T. and Agnes R. Langley and his great nephew Dylan J. Raymond.

The family will receive friends for Pat’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Service at 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Celebration of Life to follow. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department (NVRSFD) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.