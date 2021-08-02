Two Transported to Area Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Newburg

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 13050 Rock Point Road in Newburg, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes and found two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision, one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with unknown entrapment, with the second vehicle having one victim heavily trapped and pinned.

Firefighters extricated the trapped victim in approximately 22 minutes. The operator of the second vehicle that was on fire self-extricated prior to the arrival of First Responders.

A helicopter was requested for both victims, however, all helos were down due to weather.

The trapped victim was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The victim from the vehicle on fire was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. She was reported as conscious and alert.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.