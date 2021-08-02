St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating 15-Year-Old Male Reportedly Stabbed in Lexington Park

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21400 block of Prather Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

The 911 caller was a third party and was not on the scene, and the only information provided was a 15-year-old male was stabbed and was located at the address given.

Police arrived in the area and made contact with numerous individuals who stated the victim was driven to an area hospital. All emergency medical personnel were placed in service at 7:22 p.m.

The victim arrived at the hospital a short time later, his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.