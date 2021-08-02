VIDEO: Detectives Seeking Community’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect Wanted in String of Seven Commercial Armed Robberies

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s CID – Robbery Unit is investigating a string of commercial armed robberies that have occurred across the county beginning June 18 Detectives are hoping that someone in the community can help identify this suspect in these newly released photos and videos. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in these cases.

The robbery string began on Friday, June 18, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., when the suspect entered a grocery store in the 2400 Block of Chillum Road in Hyattsville. While inside, the suspect displayed a knife, jumped the counter and removed cash from the register. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Since that time, the same suspect has targeted the following businesses between the hours of 2:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.:

Saturday, July 3: Department Store – 3500 Block of East West Highway

Sunday, July 11: Fast Food Restaurant – 8800 Block of Hampton Mall Drive N

July 14th: Food Mart – 1500 Block of University Boulevard

July 20th: Gas Station – 1400 Block of Hampton Park Blvd

July 22nd: Grocery Store – 6300 Block of Coventry Way

June 24th: Supermarket – 7900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years of age, 5’11”-6’0” feet tall, with a medium build. In each of these cases the suspect is wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and is armed with a knife.

Anyone with information on the man in these images is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 301-516-2830. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0027390.

