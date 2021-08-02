VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Habitat for Humanity in Great Mills Square, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:55 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the Restore – Habitat for Humanity located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported large outside fire threatening a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the rear of the building.

35 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a passer-by, the fire involved furniture and other materials left to the rear of the building for donation purposes. The fire damaged the donated materials, as well as building services.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

