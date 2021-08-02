St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force Make Multiple Arrests – July 28, 2021

On July 28, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force located Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., age 19 of Lexington Park, in the 46600 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park.

Logan had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. The warrant was served on Logan charging him with the following:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Reckless Endangerment

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

———————————————————————————————————————————————

On July 24, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force located William Shawn Carter, age 46 of no fixed address, in the 21800 block of North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park. Carter had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the following charges:

CDS: Possession of Firearms

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell

Theft

Full article of Carter’s arrest can be read here.

