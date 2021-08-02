State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Arson in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported

August 2, 2021

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, at approximately 11:03 p.m., 10 firefighters from the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Stuckey Road in Indian Head, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2017 Lexus NX200t sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 15 minutes.

The owner is identified as Alderick Van Kinchen, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $12,000.00

Investigation revealed the fire started in the passenger compartment with the cause being deemed incendiary. The fire was discovered by a neighbor.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.


