The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating missing person: Daimyon Anthony Wood, a 16-year-old black male, who was last seen on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in area of Luca Cove Road in St. Mary’s City.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Daimyon Wood, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.