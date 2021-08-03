Police Investigating Moped Crash That Killed 52-Year-Old Hughesville Man

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash involving a moped Saturday, July 30. 2021.

The deceased driver is 52-year-old John Mullikin of Hughesville.

On July 31, 2021, at approximately 3:05 pm, patrol officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Floral Park Road in Clinton for a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mullikin was heading eastbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, his moped went off the roadway and into an embankment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0034526.

Statement from Maryland International Raceway – It is with profound sadness that we share the news on the passing of MDIR and XDA racer Johnny Mullikin. For those of us who had the honor of being around him, he always had a smile that could brighten up anyone’s day. His love of motorcycle drag racing was only surpassed by the love of his wife Deanna, his family, friends and teammates.

MDIR General Manager Royce Miller said, “I was shocked and heartbroken when I learned of Johnny’s passing. Johnny was a person who you always looked forward to seeing on race day and he had the ability to make everyone’s day around him better.”

Maryland International Raceway offers its thoughts, prayers and condolences to Johnny’s wife Deanna, his family and friends. His presence will be greatly missed by all.

Statement from XDA Racing – We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Johnny Mullikin. He was such a kind hearted and happy person that could always cheer up anyone. He was a passionate Father, Husband to Deanna and XDA racer. He will be missed by everyone at the XDA. Our prayers go out to his family. Rest In Peace Johnny and Godspeed. Your friends, Chris & Jason Miller.

