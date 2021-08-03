Governor Hogan Announces $6 Million in Grants to Address Heroin and Opioid Crisis

August 3, 2021

Grants To Fund Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, Heroin Coordinators Across 21 Jurisdictions

Governor Larry Hogan today announced $6 million in new awards to support the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network and heroin coordinators.

“The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats, refer individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, and to keep our state and citizens safe,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will support a statewide effort to address the heroin and opioid public health crisis in an integrated investigative manner, and to stop criminal organizations from bringing illegal guns and drugs into our communities.”

In 2017, the governor announced the creation of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), a criminal justice strategy coordinated at the local, state, and federal levels to target gangs, drug, firearms, and human trafficking. There are currently 14 MCIN Coalitions: Allegany County, Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Dorchester County, Frederick County, Harford County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Washington County, and Wicomico County.

More than $12.5 million has been awarded through the MCIN program. Operations have resulted in various successes including:

  • 1,176 criminal organizations disrupted or dismantled
  • 509 kgs illegal drugs seized
  • 975 firearms seized
  • 127 human trafficking victims rescued
  • More than $17.5 million in seized drugs and assets

The state’s Heroin Coordinator Program is a multi-agency partnership with the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and the Opioid Operational Command Center to combine law enforcement and investigative strategies to battle the heroin epidemic by tracking drug investigations, seizures, and arrests; linking overdose victims to drug trafficking organizations operating within the state and across the state line; and referring individuals struggling with addiction to public health resources.

More than $4 million has been awarded through the Heroin Coordinator Program. Significant achievements have been made possible through these grants including: 

  • 81 drug trafficking organizations identified
  • More than 10,000 treatment referrals

Today’s awards include $4,908,696 for the 14 MCIN coalitions across the state and $1,362,537 for heroin coordinators statewide for a combined total of $6,271,233. The breakdown of award distributions can be found below:

 

Location MCIN Award Heroin Coordinator Award
Statewide $581,920*
Allegany County $280,223
Annapolis City 137,047
Anne Arundel County $500,045 $78,370
Baltimore City $821,785 $83,000
Baltimore County $515,357 $34,192
Calvert County $52,562
Carroll County $386,459
Cecil County/MSP $188,941 $59,361
Charles County $64,338
Dorchester County $131,300 $48,700
Frederick City $274,462 $41,739
Harford County $329,862
Howard County $74,257
Montgomery County $319,452 $45,000
Prince George’s County $507,488
St. Mary’s County $57,912
Talbot County $44,000
Washington County $266,196
Wicomico County $250,079 $46,571
Worcester County $50,615
Total Awards $4,908,696.00 $1,362,537.00

*5 heroin coordinator positions through HIDTA/UB

