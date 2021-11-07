Prince Frederick Man Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail for Felony Theft Scheme

UPDATE 11/7/2021: Robert Harvey, Calvert County State’s Attorney, announced that on November 5, 2021, Marco Joseph Decesaris, III, 72, of Prince Frederick was sentenced to 6 months incarceration for felony theft.

Decesaris, the owner of Marco’s Quality Storage Buildings, LLC, took money from victims after promising to build them sheds. The sheds were never delivered and the victims were not able to get their money back.

Prior to sentencing, the State’s Attorney’s Office was able to obtain restitution for each of Decesaris’ victims. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney, Benjamin G. Lerner.

8/3/2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Marco J. Decesaris, III, 72, of Prince Frederick, has pleaded guilty to being involved in a felony theft scheme.

Decesaris, the owner of Marco’s Quality Storage Buildings, LLC, took money from several County residents after agreeing to build them a shed. He never built the shed, pocketed the money, and refused to issue a refund. Through witness interviews and a review of bank records, the State’s Attorney’s Office was able to determine that since 2018, Decesaris stole a total of $14,995 in this manner.

Sentencing has been set for November 5, 2021, in Calvert County Circuit Court. Decesaris is facing a maximum punishment of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine, plus restitution to his victims.

The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.

