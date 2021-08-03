Charles County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Correctional Officer Oliva as Officer of the Quarter

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office would like to share with you the successes of CFC Oliva, a Correctional Officer at the Detention Center.

Oliva was recognized as Officer of the Quarter for his dedication to duty, especially as it relates to his service as a specialized member of the Emergency Response Team. Recently, CFC Oliva handled two delicate situations and was able to resolve the issues swiftly and professionally.

In addition to his regular assignments, CFC Oliva volunteers to serve as a peer support member, offering advice and training to newer officers. In fact, he helped several officers with fitness and health as they were preparing to apply to become a member of the Emergency Response Team. He would check on the officers every day to make sure they were doing well. He also recently completed training to become a Field Training Officer for new employees.

Congratulations to CFC Oliva for a job well done!

