VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Park Hall

On Monday, August 2, 2021, at approximately 7:18 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Ridge, NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, Valley Lee, Leonardtown, and Seventh District were alerted to the 47000 block of Relative Lane in Park Hall, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one SUV fully engulfed in flames near a residence and two other vehicles. All other responding units were placed back into service, with the incident being held with Engine 32 from Bay District.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The siding of the residence and two other vehicles were slightly damaged by the heat. No extensions were found.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 45 minutes.



