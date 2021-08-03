Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 8:48 a.m., four firefighters from the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chrysler sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and traffic control.

All photos are courtesy of the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer for your community today!

