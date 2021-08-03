Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Leonardtown

August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 8:48 a.m., four firefighters from the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chrysler sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and traffic control.

All photos are courtesy of the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer for your community today!




This entry was posted on August 3, 2021 at 4:04 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.