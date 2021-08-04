Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Application for Grant

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Circuit Court are announcing they will apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Formula Program through the United States Department of Justice.

The JAG Program provides states and units of local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution and court programs, prevention and education programs, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness initiatives, and planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs.

Charles County is eligible for $45,626 through this grant, which combines the Byrne Formula and Local Law Enforcement Block grant programs to provide agencies with the flexibility to prioritize and place justice funds where they are needed most. The program allows states, tribes, and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own local needs and conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office invites anyone wishing to make comments or review the JAG application to contact Karlee Adams, Grant Coordinator, at 301-609-3279. All comments should be made by August 31, 2021.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence.