Police Investigating Hit and Run in Great Mills, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a rear-end style collision.

Witnesses reported one male, and one female occupant exited the Chrysler mini-van and fled on foot towards the Foxchase apartments/Chancellors Run Court.

The single occupant of the sedan denied any injuries and refused transport. All fire and rescue personnel returned to service a short time later.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack to assist Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The collision is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

