Firefighters Respond to Three Fires in Lexington Park, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Restore – Habitat for Humanity located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a dumpster.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and returned to service at 9:13 p.m.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., firefighters found a second dumpster on fire on the opposite side of the Habitat for Humanity building.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was requested to the scenes.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the rear of 21610 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported large outside fire threatening the wooded area.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a dumpster with extensions to the nearby wooded area and a large shed.

The assignment was held with units from Bay District, all other were returned to service.

One 911 caller reported a black female wearing a black shirt and a backpack was seen walking away from the third dumpster fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating all three fires.

Updates will be provided when they become available.