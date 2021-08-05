St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alert – Missing Person-Tyler Andrew Rose

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Tyler Andrew Rose, age 30 of Mechanicsville.

Rose is classified as critically missing and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Rose is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Rose was last known to be in the Golden Beach area of Mechanicsville on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Andrew Rose is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 extension 78103 or by email at Brian.Fennessey@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

