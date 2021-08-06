Charles County Man Found Dead in Dahlgren, VA Walmart Parking Lot

August 5, 2021

On August 5, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m., the King George Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person stating they located a person who was possibly deceased, in a vehicle parked in the Dahlgren Walmart parking lot.

King George Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed there was a deceased adult white male located in the backseat of a vehicle.

Sheriff’s detectives and forensics personnel responded to the scene and the death is currently under investigation.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Investigators did determine the man is a Charles County resident.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased, and no other details are available at this time.

