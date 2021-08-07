UPDATE: Police Make Two Arrests in Connection to Shooting at Last Drop Country Bar in Hollywood

UPDATE 8/8/2021 @ 8:00 p.m.: On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police responded to the Last Drop Country Bar located at 23955 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported shooting with multiple victims.

Upon arrival two gunshot victims were located within the establishment, a 31-year-old female and a 42-year-old male. The female was grazed by a bullet on her left ankle, and the male victim was shot in his foot.

Witnesses told police that three people approached the bouncers outside the bar and one of the males tried to use a prison ID to enter the bar but was denied entry, and all three left. A few minutes later a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up to the front of the bar, and a black male was seen shooting a handgun out of a passenger side window. The man fired approximately 5 rounds towards the front of the bar the vehicle fled southbound on Mervell Dean Road

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene

Police were able to identify the shooter as Diamante Raquan Butler, 23, of Lexington Park, and detectives applied for a warrant and an arrest warrant was issued.

On August 8, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a deputy located Diamante Butler at the WaWa at Route 5 and Route 235 in Mechanicsville, and he was arrested in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Antoine Keith Mackall, 26, of Lusby, admitted to being with Butler during the shooting. Mackall was also arrested.



UPDATE 8/8/2021: Last Drop Country Bar Issued the following Statement about the shooting on Facebook:

All,

Apologies for the delayed response, I felt it was necessary to collect and verify as much information as possible before releasing a statement. The Last Drop Country Bar was the unfortunate location of an isolated incident that occurred Saturday August 7, 2021 at approximately 12:25 am. We are taking this situation very seriously as the safety of our staff and patrons is always first priority. The following is what we currently know to be true: The suspect was denied entry by LastDrop security staff, as well as at multiple establishments that evening, after presenting a form of identification that we do not accept (prison ID). Our security staff was given no indication that the suspect was a possible threat and the suspect then proceeded to leave the property. Allegedly, the suspect then drove by the building and shot a firearm multiple times in the direction of The Last Drop injuring two patrons. We have assisted in the investigation, surveillance video was provided, resulting in the the police department detaining the suspect shortly after the incident occurred.

I want to make it clear that this incident was not targeted towards the establishment, patrons, or a result of the entertainment that evening. We maintain that proper protocol was followed by our staff. While many will have an opinion of the circumstances surrounding this situation, we can only control the atmosphere within the establishment which the suspect never had access to. Much like many other situations at local establishments lately, this could not have been predicted.

I intend to personally reach out to the victims to offer any assistance I may be able to provide. If anyone in attendance that night would like to contact me, please do so via messenger.

“Safety isn’t expensive, it’s priceless.”

Everyone be safe in this crazy world.

Respectfully,

Dain Johnson

LastDrop LLC (Member)



