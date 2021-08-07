Police Investigating Residence Struck by Gunfire in Lexington Park

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived in the area and found one residence struck multiple times with numerous shell casings in the parking lot/roadway.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, and all occupants reported no injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing approximately 10 gunshots.

Updates will be provided when they become available.