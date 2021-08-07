AUDIO: One Arrested After Large Disturbance and Fight at Wawa in California

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 12:55 a.m., police responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for a large crowd.

The first arriving Sheriff’s Deputy found a large amount of vehicles and crowds in the parking lot. A short time later, a large fight was reported and an officer in distress was sounded.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist.

Two ambulances were requested to the scene to assist with multiple subjects suffering from the effects of mace/pepper spray, after one citizen reportedly deployed their own personal mace on multiple subjects.

It is unknown if police deployed their agency issued pepper spray.

At least one female was arrested on the scene for disorderly conduct.

Ambulances from Leonardtown and Solomons responded, and operated on the scene for approximately 20 minutes before obtaining multiple care refusal forms. No transports were made.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates to be provided when they become available.

