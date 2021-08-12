UPDATE: Two Arrested, Released within 24 Hours After Large Disturbance and Fight at Wawa in California

UPDATE 8/12/2021: On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 12:50 a.m., police responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported active disturbance with fights inside of the store.

Upon the arrival of deputies, they observed a large crowd gathered inside the store watching a fight. The suspects were yelling and involved in an active physical fight with other unidentified subjects.

Once all parties were separated, uniformed officers told all subjects to leave the store and to stop yelling. One suspect continued to yell and blocked the entrance/exits to the store while attempting to go after other people in the store.

As officers attempted to disperse the crowd, the suspect continued causing a laud disturbance and blocked a hallway preventing people from leaving.

Police used side emergency fire exit doors to get all subjects out of the store, while doing so, the suspect attempted to go after one person in the crowd and threw a shoe into the crowd.

Deputies attempted to detain the suspect and stated she was under arrest. The suspect pulled way from Officers and a short time after doing so, pepper spray was deployed and the suspect was placed into custody and escorted away from the store.

Aisha Corryn Milburn, 23 of California, and Jocelyn Uneice Greenwell, 23 of Great Mills were arrested on the scene.

Milburn and Greenwell were both charged with the following. Both were later released the same day on their own recognizance.

DISTURB PEACE HINDER PASSAGE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 12:55 a.m., police responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for a large crowd.

The first arriving Sheriff’s Deputy found a large amount of vehicles and crowds in the parking lot. A short time later, a large fight was reported and an officer in distress was sounded.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist.

Two ambulances were requested to the scene to assist with multiple subjects suffering from the effects of mace/pepper spray, after one citizen reportedly deployed their own personal mace on multiple subjects.

It is unknown if police deployed their agency issued pepper spray.

At least one female was arrested on the scene for disorderly conduct.

Ambulances from Leonardtown and Solomons responded, and operated on the scene for approximately 20 minutes before obtaining multiple care refusal forms. No transports were made.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates to be provided when they become available.

