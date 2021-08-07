Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in Clements, Operator Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 6:06 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Bayside Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, multiple citizens assisted the single occupant out of the vehicle.

One 911 caller reported the operator was in and out of consciousness.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole.

Five minutes after arriving on the scene, firefighters requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one male victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.


