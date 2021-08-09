St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drive-by Shooting in Great Mills, No Known Injuries Reported

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 22000 block of Clipper Drive in Great Mills, for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene nearly 20 minutes later to find multiple shell casings in the roadway.

Deputies located one residence and three vehicles struck and damaged by the gun fire.

No known injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported unknown suspect(s) fired a weapon at least ten times from a white four door sedan before fleeing onto Norris Road towards Chancellors Run Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

