Charles County Health Department to Hold Clinics for Students in Need of Required Immunizations for 2021-2022 School Year

The Charles County Department of Health will hold immunization clinics to administer the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) and tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) vaccine.

All Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seventh-grade students must be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis before the start of the 2021-2022 school year on August 30, 2021.

Parents are encouraged to make an appointment with their child’s doctor for immunizations. If an appointment cannot be made, parents can schedule an appointment at one of the upcoming health department clinics. Students can be admitted to school without completed immunizations with proof of an appointment for immunization(s) within 20 calendar days of their first day of school.

The clinics* will be hosted from 1:00 p.m., to 5:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., to 7:30 p.m., the week of August 23. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, August 23 — Matthew Henson Middle School, 3535 Livingston Road, Indian Head (for Henson and General Smallwood Middle School students);

*Students can sign up to attend any clinic, regardless of the school they attend.

Clinic links

Parents and guardians must complete a consent form and schedule an appointment through PrepMod, an online scheduling system used by the health department, before arriving at a clinic.

