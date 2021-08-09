No Injuries Reported After Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire in Mechanicsville

August 9, 2021

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 5:05 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Hughesville, Leonardtown, and Seventh District responded to 37500 Anderson Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported kitchen fire.

Initial reports were smoke and flames were visible. Engine 24, Tanker 2, Chief 2 and Chief 2A responded and crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the roof area.

Firefighters made access encountering moderate smoke conditions and found a smoldering kitchen fire on the second floor. The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes.

No extensions were found and the assignment was scaled back to units from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, and Hollywood Truck 7.

Units operated on the scene for approximately thirty minutes.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer for your community and sign up today!




