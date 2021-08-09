CalvertHealth Foundation Returns to an In-Person Event for the 12th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run – Saturday, October 2, 2021

The CalvertHealth Foundation is returning, in-person for this year’s 12th Annual Breast Cancer 5K on Saturday, October 2, in beautiful Solomons Island.

In addition to the excitement of being back in person, this year’s event will introduce new opportunities for team fundraising, day-of superlatives, prizes and community engagement.

Since its inception in 2010, the Breast Cancer 5K has raised more than $300,000 to support the critical work of the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Funds raised have furthered the center’s mission to provide local women and men access to an experienced team of breast health experts and the most sophisticated technology available today. The multidisciplinary breast center offers comprehensive care from outreach and screening to diagnosis, treatment and survivorship, bringing together, in one convenient location, a multidisciplinary team of breast health experts with an experienced navigator backed by the latest breast-imaging technology to detect even the most subtle signs of early cancer.



Additionally, the CalvertHealth Foundation has raised more than $850,000 for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care since it opened in 2009.

Foundation Board Trustee and 5K Committee Chair Barry Friedman, said “As an avid runner and new board member, I am honored to chair this year’s 5K. It has been such a great opportunity for me to learn more about the extensive services offered at the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care and the sheer number of people impacted by the care provided at CalvertHealth. I am excited to sponsor this event and show my support for an amazing team of medical professionals treating our community.”

The breast center honors the visionary legacy of Dr. Sheldon E. Goldberg, the dedicated surgeon who was the driving force behind its creation. This year marks the 10th year of his passing, but the community is still benefiting from the hard work he put into pioneering the Center for Breast Care. He is remembered for treating his patients with immeasurable understanding and compassion. He placed others before himself as a generous and altruistic humanitarian, a family man, and an incredible father and husband.

Race check-in begins at 7:00 a.m., and the program begins at 8:00 a.m., at the Solomons Medical Office Building located at 14090 Solomons Island Road. To take advantage of the $40 early bird rate and a guaranteed t-shirt, participants should register by September 17.

Same-day race registration will be available for $50 per registrant.

All proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. For more information or to register, go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K or contact the Foundation Office at 410.414.4570.

A special thank you to this year’s current sponsors: Sneade’s Ace Home Center; Asbury Solomons; Brother’s Johnson, Inc.; Beechtree Apartments; A&W Insurance Services, Inc.; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. and Dr. Ramona Crowley Goldberg. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

