Eight St. Mary’s County Volunteer Firefighters Save Another Firefighters Life with CPR While Training at the Harry Lundeberg School in Valley Lee

On Friday, August 6, 2021, at approximately 9:40 a.m., firefighters and staff at the Joseph Sacco Firefighter and Safety Training School located at the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Valley Lee, reported one unknown aged male not breathing.

The day started like any other day for the training staff, crews were performing live fire training to recertify the students in Basic Fire Fighting. After one of the evolutions had completed, the students went into the gear room to remove their firefighting gear, while doing so, one of the students suffered a medical emergency.

Staff members were present and witnessed the student fall to the ground and immediately rendered aid. It was found that the student was pulseless and not breathing. The staff immediately began CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and called 911.

Assisted by other staff on scene they applied the AED (automated external defibrillator), and a shock was advised, the AED provided the shock and CPR continued.

A short time later the student had ROSC (Return of spontaneous circulation) and began breathing on his own. The patient was transferred to the staff of the Second District VFDRS ambulance and Medic 1 (Advanced Life Support Unit).

Further assessment determined it would be necessary for the patient to be flown to an appropriate facility that could treat a STEMI (A STEMI (ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction) is the most severe type of heart attack) and the patient was transported via Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The staff at the Joseph Sacco Firefighting and Safety Training School are local volunteers with the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, and the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, and we wanted to congratulate them on a job well done!

Bay District Volunteers

Kyle Adams

Brian Ticson

Kevin Molitor

John Thomas

Second District Volunteers

Gary Joy

Matt Rogers

Robbie Springer

Seventh District Volunteer

John Tennyson