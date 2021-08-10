Entries for 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown Are Now Being Accepted

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 46th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, from Ryken High School. The line of march will proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square. The event provides a great opportunity to honor our Veterans, participate in a proud tradition and promote your group.

For more information or to request a 2021 Veterans Day Parade Entry Form, please contact the parade organizer, Connie Pennington, at cdpennington@icloud.com or call 301-904-0707.

Information regarding Parade guidelines are included with the forms. Entry forms should be returned to Connie Pennington, parade organizer, by Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Entries received after Oct. 22 will not be accepted.