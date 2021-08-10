No Injuries Reported, Family Displaced After Accidental Electrical Fire in Hughesville

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., firefighters responded to 16290 Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a two-story single family residence.

Firefighters found a fire on the first floor which extended to the surrounding area. The fire was controlled in 20 minutes.

The Barretos family was identified as the occupants, they were displaced by the fire and currently being assisted by the landlord.

Investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by a an overloaded power strip. The fire started in the garage, which was converted into a playroom.

Estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $35,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments.

