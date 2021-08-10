VIDEO: Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Historical Shed Set on Fire in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 6:40 a.m., firefighters responded to 70 Church Street in Prince Frederick, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 15 minutes. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office responded to the scene to investigate.

The owner is identified as the Calvert County Government, the shed is on the property of the Calvert County Historical Society. The shed was deemed a total loss, with the estimated cost valued at $2,000.00

Preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire is incendiary, with the origin being the interior of the shed. The fire was discovered by a passer-by.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

