Joseph Robert “Bobby” Vallandingham, 36, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital. Born on January 25, 1985 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Sara Teresa “Tere” (Downs) and the late Joseph Wilbur Vallandingham, Jr. Bobby graduated from Chopticon High School in 2003. During high school, he wrestled and completed the auto body program at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center. He married the love of his life, Susan Marie Burroughs, on August 12, 2006 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD. Bobby and Susan have four beautiful children, Joseph “Trent”, Delia Marie, Levi Edward, and Colby Robert Vallandingham.

He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Once he graduated high school he was employed by Wayne’s Drains, Wither’s Pools, and Southern States. He was currently working for Shady Oak Storage Sheds, Deere View Farm & Meats, and Vallandingham Farms, LLC. Bobby has been farming ever since he was big enough to get in the tractor with his dad and grandfather. He was a hard worker, but his work wasn’t work to him; he loved farming the land and teaching his kids what his dad and grandfather had taught him. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family and loved when they would ride along in the tractor, combine, or tractor trailer with him. He never knew a stranger and made friends wherever he went. Bobby had a big heart and was always trying to help others. He always had a funny story or a joke to tell to make everyone laugh. He will be missed greatly!

In addition to his wife, children, and mother, he is survived by his siblings Katie Marie Sanchez (Steven) and David Andrew Vallandingham (Christina), cousin, friend and business partner William “Patrick” Russell (Jenn), grandmother Mary Moonyeen Graves Vallandingham, aunts Dana Marie Russell (Willie) and Mary “Lisa” Estevez (Steve), uncles William Earl “Billy” Vallandingham, Mark Vernon Allshouse (Janie), Richard “Ricky” Downs, and Donald “Donnie” Guy, sister-in-law Catherine “Cathy” Burroughs Kershaw (Chris), brother-in-law Donald Wayne Burroughs, Jr. (Hannah), mother-in-law Mary Ann Davis Burroughs, and father-in-law Donald Wayne Burroughs, Sr., as well as five nieces Lillie, Ryleigh, Maci, Helen, and Becca, and three nephews Lane, Leroy, and Ernest. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandfather Joseph Wilbur Vallandingham, Sr., grandmother Lillian “Tillie” Guy Gorman, aunts Marsha Ann Downs Guy, Wanda Gayle Vallandingham Farrell, and uncle Joseph Edward Farrell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a family eulogy will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD at 12:00 noon with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Russell, Paul Gibson, Anthony Stauffer, James Stauffer, Mahlon Stauffer, Mervin Stauffer, Chris Kershaw and Michael Hayden. Honorary pallbearers are John Stephen Russell, Roy Guy, Aaron Mattingly, and Bailey Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the to the family for their children’s fund at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Leonardtown, MD 20650.