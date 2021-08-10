Glenn Ellyson Gardiner, 71, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021. Born in April 1950 in the District of Columbia, Glenn was the youngest child of Gwyn Ellyson Gardiner and Margaret Redding Gardiner.

After spending part of his youth in Norway, Glenn attended High Point High School in Maryland, and later graduated with a degree in business from Bowie State University.

After graduating, Glenn worked in the automobile industry for Chrysler Corporation and later became a Business Owner in southern Maryland. As an entrepreneur, Glenn owned and operated several small businesses. Glenn believed strongly in contributing to one’s community. Aside from being involved in local politics, he served as President of the Charlotte Hall Rotary in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, and additionally served on the local airport commission. He was also a pilot.

In 1998, Glenn suffered a major stroke while on a family ski trip. From that time till his recent passing, Glenn was faced with many neurological medical challenges, but he never gave up trying to remain active. Glenn worked doggedly at his recovery and found solace in sharing stories, often using technology to assist him with the writing process. Later in life, after moving to Florida, Glenn co-authored, along with Leona DeRosa Bodie, Glimpse of Sunlight, a work of historical fiction surrounding the life of adventurer Jonathan Dickinson for which they won an award from the Florida Writer’s Association.

Glenn possessed a rare ‘joie de vive’ outlook on life, and he will certainly be remembered for his larger-than-life spirit. He enjoyed several hobbies ranging from reading to building and flying airplanes. He was always eager to explore the outdoors, whether by biking, kayaking, fishing, boating or hiking and loved relaxing, listening to every genre of music.

Glenn met his wife of 49 years, Myra Elaine Gardiner, on Golden Beach in southern Maryland in the early 70’s. They were married on June 03, 1972, and together they raised three children: Merritt Juliano (42), Emily Vanlandingham (39), and Luke Gardiner who passed away in 2015 (32). They have three grandsons who adored their Pops: Peirce Gardiner (14) of California, Maryland, Grayson Vanlandingham (9) of Metairie, Louisiana, and Jonah Juliano (7) of Westport, Connecticut.

Glenn is survived by his sister, Marsha Protzel, of Southport, Virginia.

The family has entrusted Aycock at Tradition in Port Saint Lucie, Florida and Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland to coordinate arrangements. A funeral service for all family and friends will take place at All Faith Episcopal Church on Monday, August 23 at 11 AM, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. A reception also for all family and friends will immediately follow the funeral at the home of John & Brenda Bowling in Hollywood, Maryland. The Reverend Debbie Kirk, Rector of All Faith Episcopal Church, will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: General Patient Care at the Treasure Coast Hospice Mayes Center, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, (772) 403-4500, https://www.treasurehealth.org/292/Donate .

The family would like to thank The Mayes Center for their incredible care and support during this difficult time. National Ataxia Foundation, 7701 Golden Valley Rd, PO Box 27986, Golden Valley, MN 55427, www.ataxia.org.