Sharon Jean Bell, 57, of Coltons Point, MD, formerly of Oakville, MD, passed away at home with her loved ones by her side on July 29, 2021. She was born on November 20, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Livy Harrison Bowles and Joseph Herman Bowles. Sharon is survived by her husband Timothy R. Bell whom she married in Las Vegas, Nevada; her children Summer Branker of PA, Charlie Bowles of Hollywood, MD, Joe Bowles (Melanie) of California, MD, and Christina “Tina” Bell of Coltons Point, MD; her siblings Joanne Benfield, Eddie Bowles, Livy Lee Herche, Donnie Bowles, David Bowles, Jackie Zielstorf, and Dale Bowles; her half siblings Lilly Griffith and Joe Bowles; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters Sandra Kay Thompson and Judy Lynn Kara, as well as her nephews Steven Benfield and Justin Bowles.

Sharon was a publisher for the BayNet and enjoyed sewing, crafting, and spending time outdoors.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August, 5th from 5:00PM – 8:00 PM at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where prayers will be held at 7:00PM in the funeral home chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 6th at 12:00PM in St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Bell, Kevin Bell, David Bowles, Charlie Bowles, Chris Thompson, and Joe Joe.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.