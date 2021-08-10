Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, of Loveville, MD, passed away on July 30, 2021 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on November 15, 1993 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the loving son of Joseph Alton Bailey III of Williston, FL and Dolly Lynn Green of Mechanicsville, MD.

Shawn was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 2012. He worked as a Produce Manager at McKay’s in Leonardtown, MD for two years.

For Shawn, life was an adventure. An aspiring banjo player, a proficient marksman, a collector of antiques, and a self-taught historian, Shawn had a good heart and helped people whenever he could. He had a passion for wildlife and enjoyed spending time in nature. Shawn had found true love in his life when Melody Russell accepted his hand in marriage. Their love for each other will live on forever.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD, with Father Drew Royals officiating, accompanied by Deacon Joe Lloyd. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Thompson, Sam Green, Joe Green, Chris Bailey, Keenan Hirzel, and Donny Miedzinski. Honorary pallbearers will be Colten Vann and Casey Frerichs.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.