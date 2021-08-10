Robert Dennis Reed, 79, of Mechanicsville Maryland passed away early Sunday morning August 1, 2021 with his family by his side. Known to friends as “Dennis”, he was born in Princewick, WV on December 6, 1941 to Helen Elizabeth Costlow (deceased) and Robert Houston Reed (deceased). He had one sister, Shirley Jean Anders (deceased).

He married Betty Lou Nickell on December 28, 1963 in Mabscott, WV. They have 2 children – Tracy Anne Dennis (Thomas) Mechanicsville, MD and Laura Lynne Reed of Mechanicsville MD and 2 grandchildren – Shelby Nicole Dennis, Bergen Norway and Tyler Chase Dennis of Mechanicsville, MD.

Dennis and Betty moved to St. Mary’s County in 1973.

Dennis graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV in 1959, then went on to attend Beckley Junior College in Beckley, WV (general studies). He furthered his education by attending West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery, WV (studying electrical technology) and then later on attended Charles County Community College in LaPlata MD (studying computer programming).

Dennis worked for Gallauadet University in Washington, DC for 25 years as a computer technician.

In his spare time, Dennis was an avid woodworker, loved working in his vegetable garden and enjoyed visiting his second home on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Spending a lot of time on Chincateague Island, Dennis also took great pride in perfecting his photography skills and loved taking pictures of nature and wildlife in that area (a few of which garnered ribbons at the St. Mary’s County fair). He was also in charge of assisting the “Help to Hear” Foundation in Frederick, MD with reviewing and approving applications for people that needed financial assistance securing hearing aids.

One of Dennis’ accomplishments that he was most proud of was his long-time tenure as a Charter member of the Mechanicsville Optimist Club (1982). Dennis poured his heart and soul into building the club and served in several key roles (including club president and Lt. Governor) throughout his 39 years of being a member. Many of the projects he enjoyed working on were the JOI Club (Junior Optimist International), “Shop with a Cop” at Christmas time, Dare Camp (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), Fantasy Night, yearly Christmas tree sales and many other fundraisers for the organization. He was a regular in the Mechanicsville Optimist Club cook trailer and everyone always raved about his crab soup!

Dennis loved befriending youth that needed a mentor in life, and several over the years came to know and love him as a father/grandfather figure. Everyone in the Optimist club enjoyed his quick wit and had a deep appreciation for his loyalty to the organization and his local community. He was loved and admired by all, and will be deeply missed.

Dennis is a former member of the Washington DC chapter of the Association of Professional Energy Managers, as well as a former member of the Association of District Columbia Universities Physical Plant Managers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with Optimist prayers recited at 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:15 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timothy Quade officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request a donation to the Mechanicsville Optimist Club (funds donated will be directed to the scholarship fund in his memory). Please make checks payable to: Mechanicsville Optimist Club PO Box 301 Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Donations may also be made by Paypal: Paypal email address: mechanicsvilleoptimist@yahoo.com.