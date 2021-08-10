Eric Floyd Hisington, 75, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1946, in Syracuse, NY, to the late Howard Hisington and Betty (Carnrite) Hisington.

Eric was born in Syracuse, New York but became a world citizen after joining the U.S. Navy in 1965, eventually stepping foot on six out of seven continents. Eric served two tours in Vietnam, working with the Seabees as an electronics technician in the NMCB-10 and Navel Combat Construction Battalion, laying a communication line and building landing strips. While in Vietnam, he served in Quang Tri, Phubai, and Hui, earning the Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Force Combat Operation Insignia, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon. He also had six years of sea service earning him the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

Like many other combat veterans, Eric rarely spoke about his time in Vietnam, but in his final years, the emotional wounds of combat were finally healing. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1985 but continued to serve his country as a contractor for the Navy, traveling the world fixing ship’s navigation equipment. In just one of his passports, 41 visas could be counted, a testament to his dedication to his country.

Eric loved being part of something larger than himself, contributing to organizations such as the U.S. Olympic Committee, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and National Rifle Association, to name a few. His favorite past times included spending time in his garden and playing chess while jamming out to music from all generations ranging from classical to bluegrass and rock and roll. Every day he filled the house with music and the curse-laden groan of losing a chess game to the computer.

He was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Hisington of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Stephanie Simm of Cobb Island; brother, Douglas Hisington and sister, Judy; two grandchildren Megan and Tyler (who followed in his steps joining the Navy) and one great-granddaughter Amelia.

“Non sibi sed patriae”

All services will be private. Please do not send flowers.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.