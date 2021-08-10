Marcia Jane Mueller, 87 of California, MD passed away on July 31, 2021 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD.

She was born on December 10, 1933 in Overbrook, PA to the late James Melvin Davidson and Martha Catherine Ball.

Mrs. Mueller grew up in Pittsburgh, PA suburbs Overbrook and Dormont then lived in Harmarville and Lower Burrell, PA and Lexington Park and California, MD. She was a legal secretary, winning typing and shorthand awards in high school and excelling at her craft while running legal offices in Pittsburgh and New Kensington, PA until she retired in her early 70s.

Mrs. Mueller was a hard-working, kind, modest, loving and very giving person with a wry sense of humor. She always sacrificed her own pleasure for that of others. Mrs. Mueller met her husband John at a dance. She raised her children on her own after her husband was incapacitated and took great care of her husband for decades until he passed. She considered her family as her greatest achievement, and was extraordinarily proud of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Mueller enjoyed pets, especially dogs, one of which was a champion Welch Corgi. She mostly enjoyed time and vacations with her family and occasional cruises with a small group of friends.

She is survived by her children, John C. Mueller, Jr. (Marie} of Colorado Springs, CO, William S. Mueller of Leonardtown, MD, and Lois A. Mann (Timothy} of Brunswick, OH; her grandchildren, Matt Kaye, Eric Mann, Rachel Mann, Lukas Mann, William Stuart Mueller, Jr., Dean Mueller, and Lindsey Patton. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin Richard Davidson and James Stuart Davidson.

Mrs. Mueller will be interred at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Mt. Lebanon, PA, with her husband and family.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.