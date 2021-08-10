Lorrie Anne Eveson (Schmidt), 56, passed away unexpectedly July 28, 2021 in the comfort of her home in Mechanicsville, MD.

She was born on August 2, 1964 to Lewis A. Schmidt and Gloria J. Schmidt (Strickland) in Oxon Hill, MD. She was one (1) of four (4) children.

Lorrie graduated at La Plata High School and later worked as a baker. She was well known for her careful attention to detail and creativity in her wedding cakes. Every one that walked into her bakery, was greeted by her smile and you couldn’t help but feel like family. She was always so welcoming and kind hearted you couldn’t help but smile back.

She enjoyed swimming in the hot summers and occasionally make time to drive down to Myrtle Beach. She loved spending time laying in the sun, listening to the waves crash, the seagulls sing and watching her grandchildren play in the waves. She was always the happiest spending time with her two (2) beautiful daughters, three (3) grandchildren, her treasured niece and the true love of her life, Buster, her faithful, unconditional loving companion. It was rare to see Lorrie without Buster close by or right by her side. They were two peas in a pod and he was considered a part of the family.

Lorrie is survived by her father Lewis A. Schmidt; her daughters Kara Elizabeth Eveson and Krista Dawn Eveson (Kenny); her brother Lewis A. Schmidt, Jr.; her sister Deborah J. Miller; her niece Michelle Mattingly and her three (3) grandchildren Lexie Eveson, Jaxon Eveson, Bella Brotherton and her dog, Buster.

The family will be welcoming friends for her Life Celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, August 6, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with her Funeral Service starting at 6:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Jimmy Sturman.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.